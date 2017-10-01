Justin Hartley Shows Off His Buff Biceps at the Gym

Justin Hartley Shows Off His Buff Biceps at the Gym
gallery
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 01
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 02
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 03
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 04
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 05
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 06
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 07
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 08
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 09
justin hartley shows off his buff biceps at the gym 10

Justin Hartley heads to his car after an early morning workout on Saturday (September 30) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor showed off his buff biceps in a blue T-shirt, gray shorts, and running leggings as he started off his weekend at the gym.

The day before, Justin was spotted fueling up his truck before heading to the studio.

Earlier this week, Justin joined his This Is Us co-stars at the season 2 premiere party of their hit show.

This Is Us airs on NBC on Tuesdays.

