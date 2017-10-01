Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 5:50 pm

K-Pop Group BTS Become Most Followed Korean Act on Twitter!

Another day, another accomplishment for BTS!

The massively successful seven-member troupe just notched yet another accomplishment by becoming the most followed act in and from Korea on Twitter, with over 8.73 million followers – and rapidly growing!

The boys narrowly slid past BIGBANG‘s hugely popular member G-Dragon over the weekend.

The news comes soon after the boys made history with their latest album Love Yourself: Her, which debuted within the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 – a first for a Korean pop act.

Congratulations, BTS!
Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
