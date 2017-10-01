Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 1:25 pm

Leslie Jones Was So Nervous Getting Selfies with Beyonce & Jay-Z!

Leslie Jones got to take selfies with Beyonce and Jay-Z at the Saturday Night Live after party on Sunday (October 1) at Tao in New York City!

The comedian posted the selfies on her Twitter account, writing how nervous she was to ask the stars for the selfies.

“I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!,” Leslie wrote.

Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!!,” she added with Jay-Z‘s pic.
