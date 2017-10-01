Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 1:36 pm

Lily Collins Sits Front Row at Givenchy Paris Fashion Week Show

Lily Collins joins French actress Isabelle Adjani at the Givenchy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The 28-year-old actress and Isabelle sat front row to see the new collection go down the runway.

“Thank you @clarewaightkeller, for letting me be part of your first collection with @givenchyofficial. Congratulations! It was utterly beautiful — I want it all, even the menswear!…,” Lily posted on Instagram after the show.

In case you missed the news, Lily‘s Amazon series The Last Tycoon was recently canceled after just one season.
lily collins sits front row at givenchy paris fashion show 01
lily collins sits front row at givenchy paris fashion show 02
lily collins sits front row at givenchy paris fashion show 03
lily collins sits front row at givenchy paris fashion show 04
lily collins sits front row at givenchy paris fashion show 05

Photos: Getty Images
