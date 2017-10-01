Luis Fonsi Says Justin Bieber Was the One Who Decided to Sing in Spanish on 'Despacito'!

Luis Fonsi looks handsome on the cover of #legend, out now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter had to say:

On the success of “Despacito”: “With all the new platforms for people to find music and streaming services, fans are exposed to all kinds of music. And I think, with that available, it’s all so much more accessible. This is something that’s great for every genre, not just Latin music. Now we can pick and choose what we want to hear and make our playlists.”



On Hurricane Maria: “You know, it’s a lot of mixed emotions for me. I’m on this tour, I had a concert yesterday and a concert today and I have one tomorrow. My first day off is October 2, and instead of flying to see my family, I’m flying straight to Puerto Rico to see how I can help.”

On Justin Bieber singing in Spanish: “The funny thing is we actually have a version of the song fully recorded in English, and he knew that. Instead of using that, he decided to use the Spanish version, even though he doesn’t speak Spanish himself and made sure he was phonetically pronouncing the words correctly.”

For more from Luis, visit HashtagLegend.com.