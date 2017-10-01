Sun, 01 October 2017 at 10:48 am
Marilyn Manson Hospitalized in New York City
Marilyn Manson was hospitalized on Saturday (September 30) when an accident occurred at his show in New York City.
It appears as if a stage prop fell or caused the 48-year-old entertainer to fall at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” his rep told Variety. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but a source also told the publication that he “should be fine.”
We’re sending our best and hope he makes a speedy recovery!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Marilyn Manson
Sponsored Links by ZergNet