Sun, 01 October 2017

Marilyn Manson Hospitalized in New York City

Marilyn Manson was hospitalized on Saturday (September 30) when an accident occurred at his show in New York City.

It appears as if a stage prop fell or caused the 48-year-old entertainer to fall at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” his rep told Variety. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but a source also told the publication that he “should be fine.”

We’re sending our best and hope he makes a speedy recovery!
Photos: Getty
