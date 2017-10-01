Marilyn Manson Hospitalized in New York City

Marilyn Manson was hospitalized on Saturday (September 30) when an accident occurred at his show in New York City.

It appears as if a stage prop fell or caused the 48-year-old entertainer to fall at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” his rep told Variety. It’s unclear what exactly happened, but a source also told the publication that he “should be fine.”

We’re sending our best and hope he makes a speedy recovery!