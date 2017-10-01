Marilyn Manson Postpones Nine Tour Dates After Freak Accident at New York City Show

Marilyn Manson is postponing at least nine concert dates to recover after a scary accident at a concert in New York City over the weekend.

After a giant pistol-shaped prop fell on the 48-year-old entertainer during his set in Manhattan on Saturday night (September 30), Marilyn pushed back his Heaven Upside Down tour to recover at his home in Los Angeles, according to Variety. A rep did not specify the extent of Marilyn‘s injuries.

The postponed tour dates include Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Houston.

The tour is set to begin again on October 15 in Grand Prairie, Texas.