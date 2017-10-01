Marion Cotillard Debuts Blonde Hair at Valentino Show

Marion Cotillard rocked a blonde up-do at the Valentino show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 on Sunday (October 1) in Paris, France.

The 42-year-old actress dyed her hair blonde several days ago! What do you think of her look?

Also in attendance at the show were Robin Wright and her son Hopper Penn, Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, and the Haim sisters – Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim.

Stay tuned as Paris Fashion Week is wrapping up in the next few days and we’ll be posting more photos!