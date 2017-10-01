OJ Simpson Released From Prison

OJ Simpson, who spent nine years in prison, was released on Sunday (October 1).

The 70-year-old former NFL player was held at the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, and was granted parole back in July for his 2008 conviction.

He was convicted of three counts of conspiracy, one count of burglary in possession of a deadly weapon, and two counts each of kidnapping, robbery, assault, and coercion, all with a deadly weapon.

The Nevada Department of Corrections posted a photo and video of his release for the public.