Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 11:04 am

OJ Simpson Released From Prison

OJ Simpson Released From Prison

OJ Simpson, who spent nine years in prison, was released on Sunday (October 1).

The 70-year-old former NFL player was held at the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, and was granted parole back in July for his 2008 conviction.

He was convicted of three counts of conspiracy, one count of burglary in possession of a deadly weapon, and two counts each of kidnapping, robbery, assault, and coercion, all with a deadly weapon.

The Nevada Department of Corrections posted a photo and video of his release for the public.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: OJ Simpson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr