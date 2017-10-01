Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 2:53 am

Ryan Gosling Breaks Character During Kate McKinnon's Alien Abduction Story on 'SNL' - Watch!

Ryan Gosling couldn’t contain his laughter a few times during tonight’s Saturday Night Live!

The 36-year-old Blade Runner 2049 actor broke character during a few sketches while hosting the season premiere of the sketch show.

In one sketch with Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, Ryan and the ladies shared their alien abduction stories.

When Kate starts telling her story about the aliens exposing her “bush and tush,” Ryan tried as hard as he can to stop himself from laughing.

Once Kate starts pounding her face into Ryan‘s butt, that’s when he totally lost it!


Another Close Encounter – SNL
