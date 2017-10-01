Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone Reveal How They Saved Jazz on 'SNL' - Watch!
Ryan Gosling was joined by a special guest during his monologue on the Saturday Night Live season premiere!
While discussing how he saved jazz last year with La La Land, the 36-year-old actor was joined by surprise guest and former co-star Emma Stone!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Stone
The 28-year-old actress – who won the Oscar for her role in La La Land – joked with Ryan that he didn’t save jazz – but they both did.
Watch the clip below!
"Ryan… you didn't save jazz." -Emma Stone #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/Uovj0BREwp
— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2017