Sun, 01 October 2017 at 11:28 am

Scarlett Johansson Drops Rumored Boyfriend Colin Jost Off at 'SNL' After Party

It looks like Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are going strong!

The couple have been rumored to be dating all summer, and she was seen dropping him off at the Saturday Night Live after party in the early morning hours of Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The couple were first rumored to be dating back in May, and he recently gushed about her in an interview.

Colin is one of the hosts of “Weekend Update” on SNL, and he used to be head writer on the show!
