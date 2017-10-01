Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 12:53 pm

Scott Disick Is a True Gentleman, Holds Door Open For Girlfriend Sofia Richie

Scott Disick leads the way out of Coffee Bean on Saturday (September 30) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star held the door for his girlfriend Sofia Richie as she followed right behind him.

Later that day, the couple headed off on a private jet to a tropical location.

Scott joked on his Instagram Stories page that they were headed off to “Boisy Idaho” but Sofia shared on her Stories video of a pool and a view of a beautiful sunset.

In case you missed the news, Sofia‘s dad Lionel Richie was officially announced as a judge for the revamped American Idol.
