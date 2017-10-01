Top Stories
Sun, 01 October 2017 at 4:52 pm

Selena Gomez Rocks Biker Jacket For Church Service

Selena Gomez Rocks Biker Jacket For Church Service

Selena Gomez takes time out of her busy schedule to attend a church service on Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer wore her loafers and her Coach Selena bag for the Sunday service.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

The day before, Selena looked great in a brown leather jacket while out for the day.

Selena has been busy in town filming the new Woody Allen film. She was even spotted sharing a kiss in the rain with co-star Timothee Chalamet.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez rocks biker jacket for church service 01
selena gomez rocks biker jacket for church service 02
selena gomez rocks biker jacket for church service 03
selena gomez rocks biker jacket for church service 04
selena gomez rocks biker jacket for church service 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr