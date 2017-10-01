Sun, 01 October 2017 at 4:52 pm
Selena Gomez Rocks Biker Jacket For Church Service
Selena Gomez takes time out of her busy schedule to attend a church service on Sunday (October 1) in New York City.
The 25-year-old actress and singer wore her loafers and her Coach Selena bag for the Sunday service.
The day before, Selena looked great in a brown leather jacket while out for the day.
Selena has been busy in town filming the new Woody Allen film. She was even spotted sharing a kiss in the rain with co-star Timothee Chalamet.
