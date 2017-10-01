Selena Gomez Rocks Biker Jacket For Church Service

Selena Gomez takes time out of her busy schedule to attend a church service on Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress and singer wore her loafers and her Coach Selena bag for the Sunday service.

The day before, Selena looked great in a brown leather jacket while out for the day.

Selena has been busy in town filming the new Woody Allen film. She was even spotted sharing a kiss in the rain with co-star Timothee Chalamet.