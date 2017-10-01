The Killers Score Their First Ever No. 1 Album With 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Thirteen years after their 2004 debut with Hot Fuss, The Killers just notched their very first No. 1 record on the Billboard 200!

The “Wonderful Wonderful” Brandon Flowers-fronted troupe successfully scored their first No. 1 with their fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, released on September 22.

The album moved 118,000 album equivalent units in its first week, according to Billboard.

The album was preceded by two singles: “The Man” and “Run for Cover.”

The band recently announced dates for their 2018 North American tour, kicking off in Toronto on January 5.

Congratulations to The Killers!