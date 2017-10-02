Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 2:26 pm

Blake Lively's 'All I See Is You' Debuts New Watercolor Poster

A new poster for Blake Lively‘s upcoming movie All I See Is You has been released!

The poster features a portrait of the 30-year-old actress with one side of her face painted over with watercolors.

Blake stars in the film alongside Jason Clarke, Ahna O’Reilly, Yvonne Strahovski, Danny Huston, and Wes Chatham.

Blake plays a blind woman who regains her sight and her life and relationship with her husband (Clarke) are upended. Gina now sees the world with a new sense of wonder and independence which James finds threatening. It is only when Gina suddenly begins to lose her sight again that she finally realizes the disturbing reality of their marriage and their lives.

All I See Is You is set to hit theaters on October 27. See images from the movie in the gallery and make sure to watch the trailer!
Photos: Open Road Films
Posted to: Blake Lively, Movies

