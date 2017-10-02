Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 1:44 pm

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, & More Country Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and more stars in the country music community are speaking out following the deadly mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

A gunman opened fire on the open-air music festival on Sunday night (October 1, 2017) and killed at least 58 people and over 500 others were injured.

Celebs are sharing their condolences with everyone affected by the tragic event at the country music festival, and many are also sharing ways that people can help out in this troubling time.

Read the tweets below.

Click inside to read what more country singers are saying…

