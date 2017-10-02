Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, & More Country Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and more stars in the country music community are speaking out following the deadly mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

A gunman opened fire on the open-air music festival on Sunday night (October 1, 2017) and killed at least 58 people and over 500 others were injured.

Celebs are sharing their condolences with everyone affected by the tragic event at the country music festival, and many are also sharing ways that people can help out in this troubling time.

My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don't even know anymore… Why? — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2017 Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017 Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017 There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

