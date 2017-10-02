Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, & More Country Stars React to Las Vegas Shooting
Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and more stars in the country music community are speaking out following the deadly mass shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
A gunman opened fire on the open-air music festival on Sunday night (October 1, 2017) and killed at least 58 people and over 500 others were injured.
Celebs are sharing their condolences with everyone affected by the tragic event at the country music festival, and many are also sharing ways that people can help out in this troubling time.
Read the tweets below.
My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don't even know anymore… Why?
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 2, 2017
Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken.
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017
Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017
There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017
💔my heart. @Route91Harvest.
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 2, 2017
My heart goes out to all of our friends, jasonaldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas.… https://t.co/Q1iInOWG8Q
— Reba (@reba) October 2, 2017
God be with the music lovers and the music makers in Vegas last night. Take time to pray. -T
— Toby Keith (@TobyKeithMusic) October 2, 2017
Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean.
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017
Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017
One year ago we played Route 91 on Sunday night. Our prayers are with all the first responders, artists, crew and mostly the country fans. pic.twitter.com/CTGg7Qm6MJ
— Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) October 2, 2017
We are devastated by the news from Las Vegas this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Our fans are our family – we love you all. pic.twitter.com/k0CiL1THlu
— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) October 2, 2017
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017
Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon.
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2017
— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) October 2, 2017
Dear Jesus, please touch everyone involved in this tragedy. Bring healing to the injured & comfort to the families who lost loved ones. Amen
— Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) October 2, 2017
Last night the music community was shaken to its core by a senseless, tragic event. We grieve for the victims and all those affected. pic.twitter.com/wivKQVxBqn
— Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) October 2, 2017
Feeling absolutely helpless watching the Vegas situation unfold via social media. Fans, friends, artists, crews, everybody, please be safe. This is so scary.
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) October 2, 2017
🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/41f0RIDCj3
— Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) October 2, 2017
https://t.co/8MRvbINsOT pic.twitter.com/EadG0qxl3r
— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) October 2, 2017
— Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) October 2, 2017