Celebrities Tweet Support for Stricter Gun Control Laws
After the tragic Las Vegas shooting which killed 50 people and injured over 200 in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in US history, celebrities are taking to Twitter to speak out about gun control.
Politician Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to first send her condolences. “Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre,” she tweeted.
She continued, “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”
“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again,” she concluded.
More celebrities are also speaking out about the tragedy, and we’re sending out continued thoughts to those affected by this horrific crime.
Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017
Click inside to read more celebrity tweets…
I believe in prayer, but it's not enough by itself. We need better LAWS. In no world does a CIVILIAN need a MACHINE GUN. Let's fix this.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 2, 2017
how many more acts of violence will it take to wake up the people that can enact better gun laws? why did that man own 10 automatic weapons?
— christina perri (@christinaperri) October 2, 2017
Thinking of Vegas. And thinking of common sense gun control laws. Sickening news to wake up to.
— 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) October 2, 2017
And we live in a country that, despite so many similar occurrences, values money over humanity & will not change its gun laws. Like jesus.
— daddy. (@AngelHaze) October 2, 2017
What will it take to change these gun laws?? How the fuck can it b legal to have automatic rifles hundreds of bullets. This needs to stop
— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 2, 2017
And this is why we need stricter gun laws…
— Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) October 2, 2017
Heartbroken hearing about Las Vegas. Sad to live in a world where going to see a concert can end in gun fire. We need gun control now.
— Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) October 2, 2017
Gun Control. Always has been in my opinion, but now more than ever, an indisputable necessity. #GunControl
— Condola Rashad (@phloella) October 2, 2017
I can’t help but say that the atrocity in Vegas tonight could’ve been avoided before it took so many lives. Take this disgusting violence and turn it into an opportunity America. #GunControl 🇺🇸❤️
— Nicholas Hamilton (@Nic_Hamilton) October 2, 2017
Sensible gun control NOW.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 2, 2017
#GunControl Laws seem like a responsible solution. 🕊 https://t.co/DN9VHXziH9
— Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) October 2, 2017
Lead with ❤️today in these dark times.
Do something good today.
Help somebody.
Hug somebody.
Tell family you ❤️ them.
AND CALL YOUR REPS AND DEMAND GUN CONTROL NOW.
— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) October 2, 2017