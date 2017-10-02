Celebrities Tweet Support for Stricter Gun Control Laws

After the tragic Las Vegas shooting which killed 50 people and injured over 200 in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in US history, celebrities are taking to Twitter to speak out about gun control.

Politician Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to first send her condolences. “Las Vegas, we are grieving with you—the victims, those who lost loved ones, the responders, & all affected by this cold-blooded massacre,” she tweeted.

She continued, “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again,” she concluded.

More celebrities are also speaking out about the tragedy, and we’re sending out continued thoughts to those affected by this horrific crime.

