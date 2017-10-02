Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 3:33 am

Celebs React to Las Vegas Shooting, Send Prayers to Victims

Celebs React to Las Vegas Shooting, Send Prayers to Victims

Stars are reacting to the horrifying shooting that transpired in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night (October 1), which has left at least two dead and multiple people wounded.

While reports are still coming in, stars like Billy Eichner, Bob Saget, HAIM and Mike Will Made It are already reacting on social media to the devastating news.

The situation is still ongoing at this time, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this horrible act of violence.

See their reactions below:
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Route 91 Harvest Festival

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr