Celebs React to Las Vegas Shooting, Send Prayers to Victims

Stars are reacting to the horrifying shooting that transpired in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night (October 1), which has left at least two dead and multiple people wounded.

While reports are still coming in, stars like Billy Eichner, Bob Saget, HAIM and Mike Will Made It are already reacting on social media to the devastating news.

The situation is still ongoing at this time, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this horrible act of violence.

See their reactions below:

Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can’t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017

The news about Vegas is devastating. Sending all our love to the people there right now ❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 2, 2017

Too much to comprehend. These poor people. This poor country. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

WE NEED MORE PRAYERS 🙏🏾. — Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) October 2, 2017