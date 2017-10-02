Celine Dion, Britney Spears, & More Vegas Performers Send Love After Shooting
The world is in mourning over what happened in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night (October 1, 2017) and celebs who are regular performers in Vegas are speaking out with prayers and condolences.
A gunman opened fire on the open-air music festival and killed at least 58 people and over 500 others were injured.
Stars like Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Cher, and Jennifer Lopez, who all have residencies in Vegas, have reacted to the tragedy on Twitter.
Read what they had to say below.
Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017
Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017
Click inside to read more of what Vegas performers are saying…
#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/RbBT31G6U2
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 2, 2017
Oh lord… woke to Vegas
Massacre. My heart goes out to Relatives & Friends of wounded &
Departed🙏🏻.Music is meant 2 bring Joy. SO SORRY😥
— Cher (@cher) October 2, 2017
I ❤️ Las Vegas…feeling so broken this morning
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 2, 2017
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
My heart goes out to all of our friends, jasonaldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas.… https://t.co/Q1iInOWG8Q
— Reba (@reba) October 2, 2017
Stay strong #LasVegas. pic.twitter.com/i7Pm9MjxM8
— Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) October 2, 2017
#PrayForLasVegas 🙏🏼💔 pic.twitter.com/khSH0QVdWi
— Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 2, 2017