Mon, 02 October 2017 at 4:03 pm

Celine Dion, Britney Spears, & More Vegas Performers Send Love After Shooting

The world is in mourning over what happened in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday night (October 1, 2017) and celebs who are regular performers in Vegas are speaking out with prayers and condolences.

A gunman opened fire on the open-air music festival and killed at least 58 people and over 500 others were injured.

Stars like Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Cher, and Jennifer Lopez, who all have residencies in Vegas, have reacted to the tragedy on Twitter.

Read what they had to say below.

Click inside to read more of what Vegas performers are saying…

