Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 6:59 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Hold Hands While Shopping in Venice

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Hold Hands While Shopping in Venice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky walk hand in hand while doing some afternoon shopping on Monday (October 2) in Venice, Calif.

The longtime married couple dressed casual for their shopping trip, Chris in a white tee and gray jeans and Elsa in a denim top, a band tee, and short shorts.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris is likely going to head out on the road very soon to promote his upcoming movie Thor: Ragnarok, which is set to hit theaters on November 3.
