Country Singer Jake Owen Describes Horrifying Scene Running From Las Vegas Gunfire

Country singer Jake Owen was watching Jason Aldean perform at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on the Las Vegas strip when the mass shooting broke out on Sunday (October 1). Jake himself had just performed just before the shooting.

The 36-year-old entertainer described what happened to NBC News.

“I was on the stage. I had just walked up on the stage with a couple friends of mine, including Luke Combs, another artist who had played earlier, and we were literally standing 50 feet from where Jason was on stage, and all of a sudden, you heard what sounded – it was kind of a think where you were like, ‘Was that gunfire?’ – and it got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle,” Jake explained. “You could hear it ringing off the rafters off the top of the stage. That’s when you saw people fleeing. At that point, people on stage just started running everywhere possible. And it was pretty chaotic, for sure.”

“So I kind of just ran like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cop car with about 20 other people that had come to the show, and everyone’s asking if everyone’s okay. There’s blood on people, and you could see a couple folks on the street that looked like they’d been shot lying there. It was chaotic. It was literally like a movie that you feel like you’ve seen before that’s not real life,” Jake continued, describing the tragic scene. “I mean, it was chaos for a pure seven to 10 minutes.”

