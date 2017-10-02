Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

The late Hugh Hefner‘s wife Crystal Harris is breaking her silence on the death of her husband, the founder of Playboy.

The 31-year-old model was Hefner‘s third wife and she made her Playboy debut in December 2009 as a playmate. Hugh announced that they were engaged a year later.

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief,” Crystal told People in a statement. “We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.”

“He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world,” she added. “I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner.”

“I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences,” she concluded in her statement. “To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you.”

It was revealed over the weekend how much Crystal will receive from Hugh‘s fortune.

We continue to send our condolences to Hugh‘s loved ones during this difficult time.