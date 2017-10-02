Top Stories
Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 8:55 pm

Derek Fisher Dances to 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song on 'DWTS' (Video)

Derek Fisher‘s guilty pleasure is watching re-runs of the classic show Fresh Prince of Bel Air so he and partner Sharna Burgess danced to the show’s theme song on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old former basketball player did a Cha-cha-cha with Sharna and they earned 21 points out of 30, their highest score so far!

Derek said he was upset that he didn’t improve upon his score from his second to third dance, so he was happy to receive his high score.
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Derek Fisher, Sharna Burgess

