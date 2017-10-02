Donald Trump Delivers Full Statement on Las Vegas Shooting (Video)

Donald Trump spoke for almost five minutes moments ago about the Las Vegas massacre in an address to America.

“We are joined together in sadness, shock and grief,” he began. “We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss.”

He then thanked first responders, and sent his condolences again to those affected by the tragedy.

“In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness,” Trump continued. “The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope.”

“Scripture teaches us, ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.’ We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve. To the wounded who are now recovering in hospitals, we are praying for your full and speedy recovery, and pledge to you our support from this day forward,” he continued. “In memory of the fallen, I have directed that our great flag be flown at half-staff. I will be visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with law enforcement, first responders, and the families of the victims.”

At the time of this publication, at least 50 people have died and over 200 have been injured in this tragedy that took place on Sunday (October 1) during a country music festival in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by the massacre.