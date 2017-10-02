Donald Trump Tweets Condolences After Las Vegas Shooting

Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to deliver a message to America after the horrific mass shooting that took place during the Route 91 Country Festival on Sunday (October 1) in Las Vegas.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!,” Trump tweeted on Monday (October 2).

The First Lady also offered her condolences.

“My heart and prayers goes out to victims, families & loved ones! #PrayForLasVegas,” Melania Trump tweeted.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that the president had been briefed on the tragedy.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials,” Sanders said. “All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The shooting, which left 50 dead and over 200 injured, is considered the largest mass shooting in US history.