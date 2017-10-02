Drew Scott Does a Crime Scene Inspired Dance for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3 (Video)

Drew Scott's guilty pleasure is watching crime shows on TV and he did a dance inspired by it on the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star did an Argentine tango to the song "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. He and partner Emma Slater earned a 23 out of 30 points for the dance.

Drew has been improving with every dance so far on the show. He started with a 16, then got a 20, followed by a 21. Now he's up to a 23!

Watch the dance below.

