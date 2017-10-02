DWTS' Victoria Arlen Tells Her Story to Ellen DeGeneres (Video)

Victoria Arlen has been inspiring people all across America with her incredible story and powerful performances on Dancing With the Stars and now she’s opening up to Ellen DeGeneres.

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and former paralympian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s October 2 episode with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Victoria told Ellen about how she was diagnosed with two rare neurological conditions at age 11 and she was left in a vegetative state for four years during which she was aware of her surroundings, but wasn’t able to communicate.



