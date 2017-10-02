Top Stories
Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 9:47 pm

Frankie Muniz Dances to NSYNC, Reveals Guilty Pleasure is Boy Bands on 'DWTS' (Video)

Frankie Muniz Dances to NSYNC, Reveals Guilty Pleasure is Boy Bands on 'DWTS' (Video)

Frankie Muniz revealed that his guilty pleasure is boy bands and he always has wanted to be in one, so he danced to an NSYNC song during Dancing With the Stars‘ Guilty Pleasure Night!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor performed a Samba with partner Witney Carson on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

The dance was set to the tune on NSYNC‘s “It’s Gonna Be Me” and they started the dance as dolls in boxes just like the group did in the music video for the song. They earned 21 out of 30 points.

Watch below!
