Mon, 02 October 2017 at 9:08 am

Gal Gadot Is Nervous About Hosting 'SNL': My Fear Is 'To Speak Like A Dummy'

Gal Gadot is all smiles as she joins Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna at their Gal Gadot & Meher Tatna In Conversation with Carla Sosenko panel held at 92nd Street Y on Sunday (October 1) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress told the crowd she’s a bit nervous about her opening monologue at Saturday Night Live this weekend, especially with her Israeli accent.

“[HFPA president] Meher [Tatna] and I were talking behind stage about how nervous we are doing this,” Gal expressed. “It’s [SNL] gonna be crazy. I love this show.”

“That’s my fear — to speak like a dummy,” Gal continued. “Improv, yeah I did, but never in America on Saturday night. I can barely say ‘Saturday Night Live’. I’m thinking about the monologue and I’m like, ‘Ahh.’ Say ‘Saturday Night Live.’ But I am excited.”

Gal will be hosting the October 7 episode with musical guest Sam Smith.
Getty
