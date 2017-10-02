Haim Debuts 'Little of Your Love' Music Video - Watch Here!

After much teasing, HAIM have finally released the official music video for their song called, “Little Of Your Love“!

The sister-trio – Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim – are seen joyfully taking to the dance floor for a full-fledged line dance at the infamous Valley bar, Oil Can Harry’s, in the clip directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The track is the second official single off of Haim‘s sophomore album Something To Tell You, which was released back in July and also includes lead single “Want You Back.”

Watch the music video below…



HAIM – Little of Your Love (Music Video)