Halsey Diffuses Twitter Fan War Over Matching Ariana Grande Tour Outfit: 'All Love'

Halsey is spreading the love after seeing some fans on Twitter fighting over an outfit she wore on tour!

When a tweet went viral comparing one of Ariana Grande‘s Dangerous Woman Tour looks to one that Halsey wears on her current hopeless fountain kingdom tour (which is similar to one she already rocked on her Badlands Tour), the 23-year-old singer stepped in to diffuse the situation.

“Love Ari! didnt know about this but it’s cool to me. My encore look varies, but I thought this was a cool badlands throwback. All love. ❤️🦋” she wrote.

