Jason Aldean & Team Are Safe After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Tonight Has Been Beyond Horrific'

Country singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage when a mass shooting tragically broke out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 1).

The 40-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to confirm that he and his crew were all safe and accounted for, as well as to send his thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate,” Jason wrote.

Latest reports indicate at least 50 people have died and over 200 injured in this extremely tragic act of violence. The shooter has been identified and police say he is dead. Our continued thoughts are with everyone affected.