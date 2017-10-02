Jason Aldean's Bus Has Bullet Holes from Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean is safe amid the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night (October 1, 2017) and a new report details how his tour bus was in the line of fire.

The 40-year-old country singer was on stage performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman starting firing hundreds of rounds from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

58 people are confirmed to have been killed with 515 injured at the time of this posting. The number is sadly expected to continue rising.

“Jason‘s band and crew hid behind the equipment once they realized what was happening,” a source told Us Weekly. “The band’s bus was also in line of fire and has bullet holes.”

Jason spoke out earlier this morning in a statement about the tragic shooting.