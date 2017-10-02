Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Head Into ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Taping Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are sticking together for a television taping!

The 48-year-old entertainer and the 42-year-old retired baseball star were spotted heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Monday afternoon (October 2) in Hollywood.

Jennifer looked chic in a body-hugging green dress and glasses while Alex kept it cool in all black attire.

Alex is set to appear on tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel but we're wondering if Jennifer's glammed out look means she'll be making an appearance too!

Earlier in the week, Jennifer shared a cute selfie of the couple, writing, "About last night... #myhappyplace 😊☺❤️ #amoramoramor"

Check it out below...