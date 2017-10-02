Judy Greer In Talks to Join 'Halloween' Reboot as Jamie Lee Curtis' Daughter

Judy Greer is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Halloween reboot as the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis‘ character!

Jamie is reprising the role of Laurie Strode in the upcoming movie. She previously played the character in 1978′s Halloween, 1981′s Halloween II, and 1998′s Halloween H20.

Judy‘s role will be Karen Strode, Laurie’s daughter, according to Deadline.

Judy was recently seen in big blockbusters like War for the Planet of the Apes, Ant-Man, and Jurassic World, as well as indie films like Wilson, All We Had, and the new Netflix film Our Souls at Night.