Justin Bieber Walks By Wings Wall Mural at Perfect Time

Justin Bieber was photographed at the perfect time as he walked by the wings mural on Monday (October 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old “Friends” singer was out shopping on Melrose Ave that day.

Earlier that day, Justin took to social media to comment on the recent tragedies in the U.S.

“Praying for Las Vegas,” he wrote. “Praying for Puerto Rico… Praying for all those in pain.”

The day before, Camila Cabello freaked out after finding out that Justin was listening to her song “Havana” in one of his recent Instagram Stories.