Katharine McPhee to Return to New York Stage at Cafe Carlyle

Fans of Katharine McPhee who live in New York City are in for a treat as she is set to perform a series of four concerts at the famed venue Cafe Carlyle.

The 33-year-old performer will make her Carlyle debut on November 21 and she’ll play four shows through November 25.

“Excited to announce I’ll be in NYC at Cafe Carlyle Thanksgiving Week. Tickets now available. Have a wonderful day and God Bless,” Katharine tweeted.

Katharine got her start as a singer on American Idol‘s fifth season and she showed off her musical chops on the NBC series Smash. At the concerts, she will perform jazz standards from her upcoming album titled I Fall In Love Too Easily.

“When people hear it, I hope they recognize that innocence of love. Love is always good, but it can take left and right turns. It can get you into trouble or can bring you back on track. If you’re searching for love, it’s from a naïve and innocent place. The older you get, the wiser you are. It’s so beautiful,” she said about her album.

Get your tickets now on Ticketweb!