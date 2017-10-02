Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Victims at Nashville Vigil

Keith Urban just paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting in a beautiful way.

The 49-year-old entertainer took part in a vigil on Monday night (October 2) in Nashville, Tenn.

Keith took to the stage to perform a cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and deliver a a few touching words.

“I started this morning by finding out about it and being shell-shocked all morning, getting my kids ready for school. My 9-year-old, as I was driving her to school this morning, said to me, ‘Dad, you seem quiet,’” Keith began.

He continued, “I said, ‘Yeah, a lot of people [were] killed last night.’ She said, ‘Did you know any of them?’ and I said, ‘Not that I know of.’ Then she said, ‘Then why are you so sad?’ I said, ‘First of all, these were innocent people horrifically taken, and secondly, they’re like family.’ It’s the one thing about country music that’s always been the center of it – it is community. So I did know those people, in that way.”

Check out video from the vigil below…