Kendall Jenner Breaks Down Talking About Pepsi Commercial Controversy for First Time

Kendall Jenner addressed her Pepsi commercial controversy and broke down speaking about it on the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on Sunday (October 1).

It started when Caitlyn Jenner spoke publicly about the controversy and told the media that Kendall had actually approved the script and commercial idea.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” Kim said. “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Kendall then spoke about the commercial and what upset her the most was Caitlyn‘s “word-vomit” to the media.

“I trusted everyone, I trusted the team. After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. … I completely shut down. Someone calls me with more bad news every five minutes. It’s so stressful. What upsets me the most is that Dad brought up the commercial. … She doesn’t actually know what happened. She just like, word-vomits,” Kendall said.

“I just feel really, really bad,” she continued, now getting visibly emotional. “I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way. I genuinely feel like s—. I have no idea how I’m going to bounce back from it. I don’t even know what to do.”

Kim tried to comfort Kendall, saying, “This is the first time you’ve had a scandal. This is your first real experience with something like this. It’s okay. This is going to be the biggest lesson learned for you….I think the only thing you can really do is be real and honest. You can’t ignore it, you can’t. I just wish that you could see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and it will be okay if you’re just like, honest and open.”

Kendall then took part in a confessional and starting crying over the controversy.

“I would never purposely hurt someone, ever. I would have never done something like this. You don’t know when you’re in the moment … I felt so f—ing stupid,” Kendall said. “The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. That’s what got me the most.”

If you don’t remember, Kendall‘s Pepsi ad sparked controversy because some believed it appropriated resistance.