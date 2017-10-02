Kevin Hart & Wife Reveal Their Baby's Name at Baby Shower!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko arrive for their baby shower on Sunday (October 1) in Malibu, Calif.

At the event, the married couple used an Instagram filter to announce the name of their upcoming baby boy: Kenzo!

It seems that Kevin and his wife are putting his recent scandal behind them: he was recently involved in an alleged elicit tape extortion controversy.

Congrats again to the happy couple on baby Kenzo. We can’t wait to see his first photos when he arrives!

Also pictured inside: Kevin out shopping in Calabasas that same day.