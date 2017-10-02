Kourtney Kardashian Keeps it Chic in All Black After Returning From Paris Fashion Week!

Kourtney Kardashian is officially back in town!

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted arriving back in the United States following a visit to France for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney kept it chic in an entirely black ensemble, flashing a smile for photographers as she wheeled her luggage out to catch her ride back home.

She was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima at the Place du Tertre park in Paris on Saturday.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returned for its 14th season on Sunday night.