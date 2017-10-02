Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 1:15 pm

Kristen Stewart Steps Out for Lunch on Sunday

Kristen Stewart Steps Out for Lunch on Sunday

Kristen Stewart grabs lunch on the sunny afternoon on Sunday (October 1) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress also got an iced coffee to go before heading to her car.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

If you missed the news, Kristen and Lupita Nyong’o are in talks to join a reboot of Charlie’s Angels. Charlie’s Angels originated as an ABC show between 1976-1981 starring Farrah Fawcett, Kate Majors and Jaclyn Smith.

See the newest photos of Kristen Stewart out to lunch in the gallery below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart outing on sunday 01
kristen stewart outing on sunday 02
kristen stewart outing on sunday 03
kristen stewart outing on sunday 04
kristen stewart outing on sunday 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kristen Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr