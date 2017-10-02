Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Maren Morris has released her long awaited song “Dear Hate” following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old country star, who recorded the song with Vince Gill, performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and says the horrific events encouraged her to release the song.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for,” Maren wrote on her Twitter.

Maren plans to donate “any cent I see” from the song to Music City Cares Fund.

Listen to Maren‘s new song below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Dear Hate”…

