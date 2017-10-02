Top Stories
Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 8:02 pm

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Maren Morris Releases 'Dear Hate' in Wake of Las Vegas Tragedy

Maren Morris has released her long awaited song “Dear Hate” following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old country star, who recorded the song with Vince Gill, performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and says the horrific events encouraged her to release the song.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for,” Maren wrote on her Twitter.

Maren plans to donate “any cent I see” from the song to Music City Cares Fund.

Listen to Maren‘s new song below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Dear Hate”…
Photos: WENN
  • rosaryblue

    Beautiful song. We have to come together now as a country and simmer down the hateful rhetoric that is on the news everyday. There is always a group that doesn’t like the President but this year it seems like the losing team is controlling the media, celebrities and especially SNL and making it ok to call names and talk about killing each other. Kathry Griffen, SNL, CBS lawyer that just got fired, SEVERAL senators went unchecked for their death threats against the president and then no one stood up when those Republicans were shot….it creates an environment that makes people think violence is ok and now we have the largest shooting in American history.