Mon, 02 October 2017 at 10:50 am

Mariah Carey Reacts to Vegas Shooting Live on TV, Piers Morgan Slammed for Asking About the Tragedy

Mariah Carey made an appearance on Good Morning Britain just a short time after the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting, and host Piers Morgan asked her about it live on the air.

“What’s your reaction, just on a human level, to concertgoers, people who love performers like yourself, being targeted in this way?” Piers asked.

“It’s terrible. People are just going out to listen to music because that’s what they want to do. They’re out for the night, and something shocking happens. Nobody could have expected it, and it’s just wrong. I really don’t know what to say,” Mariah responded. You can watch the clip here.

Afterwards, Twitter began slamming Piers for asking the question on the air as she was on to talk about her upcoming tour and it appeared as if she may have been taken off guard.

He eventually responded in a tweet which you can read below.
