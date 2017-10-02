'Marshall' Movie Premiere Canceled After Las Vegas Shooting

The Hollywood premiere of the movie Marshall has been canceled following the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The red carpet was set to take place on Monday (October 2) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight’s scheduled red carpet premiere of Marshall,” an Open Road spokesperson said. “Instead, tonight’s event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests. Our thoughts are with the the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected.”

Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, and more star in the film about Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

