Matt Bomer Joins 'American Crime Story: Versace,' But Not as an Actor!

Matt Bomer will be heading behind the camera for the upcoming Ryan Murphy series American Crime Story: Versace!

The 39-year-old actor will be making his directorial debut when he helms an episode of the anthology series.

This won’t be the first time that Matt and Ryan have worked together. Matt has previously starred in several seasons of American Horror Story and has guest starred on Glee and The New Normal. He also received an Emmy nomination for his work in the movie The Normal Heart, which Ryan directed.

Matt is set to direct the eighth episode of Versace, which follows the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), according to TV Line.

Photos: Getty
