Top Stories
Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 10:30 pm

Miley Cyrus to Perform 'The Climb' Tonight on 'Fallon' to Honor Las Vegas Victims

Miley Cyrus to Perform 'The Climb' Tonight on 'Fallon' to Honor Las Vegas Victims

Miley Cyrus is kicking off Miley Week on The Tonight Show with a special tribute to the victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

The 25-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter to reveal that she would be performing “The Climb” for the first time in years to honor those affected by the tragedy.

“In honor of the lives lost,injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!” Miley wrote.

She continued, “So we started this week off with a song. I haven’t performed in years…#TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever…”Keep The Faith” …..sending love to ALL!”

“Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek….hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain,” Miley concluded.

Tune into The Tonight Show at at 11:35 PM on NBC.
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 01
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 02
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 03
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 04
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 05
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 06
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 07
miley cyrus performs the climb on jimmy fallon 08

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Miley Cyrus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr