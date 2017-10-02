Miley Cyrus to Perform 'The Climb' Tonight on 'Fallon' to Honor Las Vegas Victims

Miley Cyrus is kicking off Miley Week on The Tonight Show with a special tribute to the victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

The 25-year-old entertainer took to her Twitter to reveal that she would be performing “The Climb” for the first time in years to honor those affected by the tragedy.

“In honor of the lives lost,injured and affected by the tragic shooting in Vegas, @fallontonight & I dedicated this show to not only mourning this horrific event but using this platform to encourage unity, peace & hopefulness!” Miley wrote.

She continued, “So we started this week off with a song. I haven’t performed in years…#TheClimb. These words mean more now to me than ever…”Keep The Faith” …..sending love to ALL!”

“Enjoy the show tonight & #MileyWeek….hope we can make you smile even thru so much pain,” Miley concluded.

Tune into The Tonight Show at at 11:35 PM on NBC.