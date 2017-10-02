Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 3:50 am

Natalie Portman Steps Out After 'Annihilation' Trailer Drops

Natalie Portman steps out in a pink Radarte t-shirt last week in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old actress was joined by her mom and her daughter for a trip to the Manuela Arts Museum.

Earlier that week, a teaser trailer for Natalie‘s upcoming movie Annihilation was released.

The sci-fi thriller features an all-star cast including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac, and involves a very mysterious mission.

Annihilation unfortunately doesn’t hit theaters until February 23, 2018.
