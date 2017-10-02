Top Stories
Mon, 02 October 2017 at 1:50 pm

Niall Horan Checks Out Rio de Janeiro on a Helicopter!

Niall Horan was seen doing some sightseeing!

The 24-year-old entertainer was seen hopping on a helicopter on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday (October 2).

If you missed the news, Niall has rescheduled his Mexico City concert last week because of the devastating earthquake that rocked the city. If you bought tickets for the original date, your ticket will be honored for the new concert date.

Niall rescheduled the date for July 13th, 2018.

Photos: Backgrid
